Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature string quartet performing Christmas music

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The next performance on the Chillicothe Area Arts Council schedule will feature St. Mark’s Squared from Springfield, Missouri.

The group will present “The Music of Christmas” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 pm in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe.

St. Mark’s Square is a string quartet featuring permanent chair musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Members of St. Mark’s have performed around the world, from Broadway to Carnegie Hall to concert stages abroad.

Tickets will be available at the box office prior to the December 4th show. The cost will be adult tickets $35 and student tickets $20. Admission will be free for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council members who show they have a season ticket.

For more information, call administrator, Mary Lou VanDeventer at 660-646-1173.