Trenton woman arrested on multiple charges

The Grundy County Sheriff reports one area resident was arrested Monday on multiple charges while another turned himself in.

Fifty-seven-year-old Kathy Jean Stratton of Trenton has been charged with four misdemeanors: peace disturbance, first offense, first-degree trespassing, resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, second offense.

Bond was set at $4,000 cash only and court documents accuse Stratton of unreasonably and knowingly causing alarm to others and unlawfully remaining upon real property at 1849 East Ninth Street in Trenton owned by Hardee’s Restaurant after being told to leave.

Stratton is also accused of resisting arrest by tensing her arms and refusing to comply when Trenton Police Officer Jesse Wills attempted to make a lawful detention and operating a motor vehicle during a time she did not have a valid operator’s license.

Court documents show she was convicted of driving without a valid license in Grundy County Circuit Court in June 2015.

Forty-year-old Ryan Richard Kampman of Blythedale turned himself in on a felony charge of third-degree assault and posted a bond of $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse him of causing physical injury to Richard Reynolds by grabbing him by the throat to “choke him out”.

Both Stratton and Kampman are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court October 9th.