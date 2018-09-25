Absentee ballots for November 6 General Election now available

Absentee ballots for November 6th’s General Election are now available at the Grundy and Livingston County Clerks’ Offices.

Registered voters in Grundy and Livingston counties needing to vote absentee may vote at their respective county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Trenton or Chillicothe during regular office hours.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, November 3rd from 8 o’clock to noon for absentee voting. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open that Saturday from 8:30 to 12:30.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard says the last day to register to vote for the November General Election is October 10th. The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is October 31st.

Spickard notes photo identification will be required to vote in the November 6th election.

Questions can be directed to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4 or the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.