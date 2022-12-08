Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review audit at meeting on December 13th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss an audit next week. The board will meet at the school district office on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, the John T. Belcher Scholarship, summer school, the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury, an internet bid, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan amendment.

There will also be a Guidance Program evaluation at the Trenton Board of Education meeting on December 13th and a closed session to discuss personnel.

