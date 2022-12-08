New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022.

Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:

Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry

Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell

Grundy County residents include Jerry Stottlemyre and Don and Esta Carol Marrs

Harrison County Century Farms owners include Norma and Melbourne Price, Vince and Dixie Graham, and Charley Bolar.

Linn County includes Verona Hustead

Livingston County residents include John and Ruth Ann Hutcherson and Barrie and Julie Bothwell

Mercer County Century Farm owners include William Crouse, Shane and Marcia Cox, and James and Ann Clark

Putnam County Century Farm owners are Bonnie and Brian Munden

Sullivan County includes David Tharp

The University of Missouri Extension website says the Centennial Farm project was initiated in Missouri in 1976. It awarded certificates to those individuals owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more.

In 1986, the University of Missouri Extension and MU College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources created the annual Century Farm program and recognition. The Missouri Farm Bureau became a co-sponsor in 2008.

Since the program started in 1976, more than 8,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation.

