Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet August 9th

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week.

The tax rate hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm. The proposed rate is $4 and 46.98 cents, which is 4.11 cents higher than the prior tax year.

The board will discuss early graduation and part-time attendance requests and the graduation date at the regular meeting at 5:30. Other items on the agenda include the Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan, the revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the conflict of interest ordinance, and the annual secretary of the board report.

There will also be a discussion of back-to-school activities, a safety report, and a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan pilot update.

The Trenton Board of Education meeting on August 9th is also to include a closed session for personnel matters.