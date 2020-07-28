Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold tax rate hearing at special meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing at a special meeting. The board will meet the evening of August 11th at 5:25 in the Trenton High School Commons to allow for social distancing.

The proposed tax levy for Trenton R-9 is $4.4135 per $100 of assessed valuation. That would be an increase of 28.65 cents from the prior tax levy. This year’s proposed tax levy includes $3.5135 for the incidental fund and 90 cents for the debt service.

The total assessed valuation for Trenton R-9 is estimated to be $76,146,522, which is a decrease of $4,842,665 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $54,335,855 for real estate and $21,810,667 for personal property. New construction and improvements included in the assessed valuation are $156,262.

The new Trenton R-9 tax levy is projected to generate $3,360,699 of tax revenue assuming 100% collection. That is an increase of $18,275 from the amount of calculated property tax revenue generated from the prior year’s property tax rate.

