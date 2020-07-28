Chillicothe police seeking video footage of man offering money to children if they accompany him

The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking surveillance footage after receiving a report from citizens Monday, July 27th.

The report concerns a man, under the viaduct, on the walking trail in Chillicothe, allegedly offering children $100 to come with him. The man was described as being overweight, wearing a gray shirt, and having a beard and brown hair.

The Chillicothe Police note they are talking with parents and have interviews scheduled with juveniles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 660-646-2121.

