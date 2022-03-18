Trenton R-9 Board of Education address personnel in closed session

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education took action on personnel matters in a closed session on March 17th.

Mike Hostetter was hired as the Trenton Middle School assistant principal. Hostetter is currently the seventh through 12th-grade principal at Milan C-2.

Superintendent Mike Stegman reports current TMS Assistant Principal Jackie Price has been transferred to an English teaching position.

The board hired Rebecca Mullins as a substitute nurse.

A resignation was approved, on a vote of five to one, for Corbin Coe as high school physical education and high school basketball coach. Board Member, Melissa King was opposed. Board Member Andy Burress was absent.

Julia Keuler’s resignation was also approved by Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School National Honor Society.

