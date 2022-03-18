Missouri Livestock Symposium accepting applications for Missouri Livestock Achievement Award

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting nominations for the new Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.

The award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.

According to committee chairman, Garry Mathes, this new award combines the Missouri Livestock Person of the Year and Agriculture Educator’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and replaces them with one award that’s more inclusive and recognizes livestock industry leaders from across the state. Mathes stated, “our previous awards were localized to Northeast Missouri and the committee would like to expand and recognize leaders in the livestock industry across our State.”

Vice-chairman, Zac Erwin states “the committee reflected on making changes that continue to expand our program into the livestock community and streamline our Friday night program.” Erwin added, “we know there are individuals, business and agency personnel, and educators that have made tremendous contributions to the livestock industry in this state and beyond, and we want to recognize them for their career achievements.”

The selected applicant will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and will be inducted during the Friday evening program of the Missouri Livestock Symposium on December 2.

The award nomination form can be found at missourilivestock.com, by emailing [email protected], or by contacting the Adair County Extension office at 660-665-9866.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is on December 2 & 3, 2022 at the William Mathew Middle School. Visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium website or the symposium’s Facebook page for more details.

