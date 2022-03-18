Five Points Alive to hold dinner featuring “Mystery Chef”

Local News March 18, 2022 KTTN News
Mystery Chef News Graphic
Five Points Alive will hold a Welcome Back Dinner with a mystery chef to raise money for Downtown Trenton projects.

The event will be held at “The Space” in Trenton on April 2nd. The gather and greet time will start at 5:30 pm with the barbecue dinner to begin at 6 pm.

Amy Guthrie will provide live entertainment.

There is a $30 requested donation. Prepaid reservations are due at Howard’s Department Store in Trenton by March 25th.

Carryout will be available for the Five Points Alive Welcome Back Dinner on April 2nd. Call Howard’s by March 25th to order at 660-359-2858.

Post Views: 77
