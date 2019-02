The Trenton Police Department will hold its next Coffee with a Cop on February 12th, 2019, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Residents can meet and visit with members of the department at the Student Support Services Office in Room 103 of Geyer Hall on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.