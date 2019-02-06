Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge seeking bids on farming units

Local News February 6, 2019February 6, 2019 KTTN News
Swan Lake Wildlife Refuge

The Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge is carrying out an open bidding process to determine who will farm 2 units on the refuge from the Spring of 2019 to the Fall of 2021.

 

Unit 1 is 564 acres and will be farmed with a soybean cover crop rotation.  Unit 2 is 164 acres and will be farmed with a rotation of corn, soybeans, wheat, and sunflowers.  There is a requirement that Soybeans be non-GMO and corn is non-GMO corn that has not been treated with neonicotinoids.

 

Any interested parties can contact the Refuge Manager, Steve Whitson with questions or to get a bid package.  Whitson can be reached at (660) 856-3323 ext. 13 or by email at [email protected].

The winning bidder will be selected by a selection committee and selection will be based upon the following criteria:  Bid Price, Experience at cost share farming, adequate equipment and resources, and experience farming with cover crops.  The Bid Application period begins on February 7 and all bids must be received by 4 PM on February 22, 2019.

Post Views: 31

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News