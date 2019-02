A Milan teenager was injured Tuesday night when the car she was a passenger in slid off Highway 6 in Sullivan County and overturned in an accident two miles east of Humphreys.

Sixteen-year-old Lacy Smith received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Melissa Smith of Milan, was not reported hurt.

Both occupants were using seat belts in the rollover accident at 7:20 pm Tuesday. The vehicle was demolished.