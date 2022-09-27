Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th.

The number of incidents is an increase of 16 from what was reported through August 22nd and up 88 from what was reported from January through September 26th, 2021.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year involved grass and weeds with 101. There were 67 involving trash and debris, 15 unregistered vehicles, and two involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Thirty-seven incidents were active, 98 had been cleared, and 50 had been prosecuted. There were 21 nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.