Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There were 53 total building inspections in Trenton from August 17th through September 16th.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports 30 of those were for new construction, 12 for rental, and five each for pre-permit and right-of-way. There was one dangerous building issue. Out of nine permit applications, five were for right-of-way, and four were for building.

The building inspector’s report indicates there were 20 zoning issues or notices, six citation notices, and five nuisance calls or inspections. There were two cases in court.