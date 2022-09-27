Medicare prescription drug plan enrollment begins October 15

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Medicare’s prescription drug plan annual open enrollment is from October 15th through December 7th.

Young at Heart Resources in Albany encourage Medicare beneficiaries to do a plan comparison to assure cost-effective drug coverage for 2023.

Young at Heart will assist with Medicare comparisons and enrollment. The organization can also provide application assistance for Medicare savings programs and other benefits. The services will be provided for free.

Call Young at Heart Resources at 660-240-9400 for a Medicare Part D comparison worksheet or to schedule an appointment for a personal consultation.

Young at Heart Resources serves area counties including Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth. Its vision is “to empower and provide older adults of Northwest Missouri the opportunity to live safe, healthy, and independent lives in the home environment of their choice.”