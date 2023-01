WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board meets Wednesday, February 1, to discuss the 2023-24 park department budget.

Other topics include a discussion on summer help and items to be considered surplus. Reports also are listed from the park department committees and the park superintendent.

The Trenton Park Board meeting is an open session and will be held at Trenton City Hall Wednesday at 5:15 pm.

