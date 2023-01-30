Livingston County Sheriff’s Department conducts alcohol compliance checks at 14 locations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports there was one alleged violation when an alcohol compliance check was conducted on Friday.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force to conduct compliance checks at 14 locations in Chillicothe and Livingston County.

Grant money was used by an 18-year-old female who checked businesses for compliance on serving/selling or supplying alcoholic beverages to minors. Funds were provided to purchase the alcoholic beverages and to monitor entering areas of establishments with her proper Missouri identification card.

An employee of a business in the 300 block of Park Lane in Chillicothe actually checked the underage person’s identification and then supplied the alcoholic beverage. Deputies contacted that employee who had apparently miscalculated the minor’s age. A citation was made for the alleged supply of intoxicants to a minor with a court date set for March 1st.

Sheriff Steve Cox said he was pleased that only one violation occurred and that was more of a calculation error instead of an intentional violation. The Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force also provided funds to pay for law enforcement overtime expenses. He added the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force and the Division of Liquor Control will follow up with training opportunities for area businesses and their employees.

