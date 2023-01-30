Green Hills Recreation Association seeks sponsorships for upcoming year

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Recreation Association is offering sponsorship packages for this year.

Sponsorships begin at the $299 bronze level or below. The silver level is a $300 fee. The gold level is $500. And the Platinum level is $700.

The association reports contributions help to offset the cost of equipment, uniforms, field and facility rentals, maintenance, and associated costs of conducting youth sports. Scholarships also are available.

For a $700 contribution, there’s exclusive team sponsorship for three sports seasons: summer baseball, softball, or tee ball, plus soccer, flag football, and winter 2024 basketball. The package also includes a name and logo on the shirts of the players as well as two individual banners for summer leagues.

To secure a sponsorship, contact Cara McClellan prior to February 15th. 660-359-3973 or 660-359-1301. Sponsorship requests are matched on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Green Hills Recreation Association is a non-profit organization offering sports activities for the area.

