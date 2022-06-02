Trenton Park Board hears update on Recreational Trail Grant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board approved bids for signs at the Rock Barn and Van Meter Park on June 1st.

Greg Sharp was the only one to submit bids for the signs. The bid for the Rock Barn sign was for $5,254, and the bid for the Van Meter Park sign was for $3,230. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the bids included materials and labor. Both bids came under the budgeted amount.

The Park Department would have to install the lettering on the signs. Sharp has done work on signs at Eastside Park and the Ebbe Sports Complex. Park Board President Curtis Crawford said Sharp had done good work with the other signs.

Shockley said the sign at the Rock Barn will match the Rock Barn building and include a planter. Park Board Member Mary Peterson said she would like to have input on the design because she helps with the upkeep of the current planter.

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open on June 4th at 1 o’clock. Shockley said there are 20 lifeguards. The manager is Deann Roland, and there are three assistant managers: Ali Westcott, Shay Westerhoff, and Ava Simpson. Shockley noted the assistant managers are returning lifeguards.

The Park Department has checked pumps at the pool to make sure they work, replaced a coupler on the water slide that was leaking, and power washed the inside of the pool.

He reported Roland is from Nebraska and moved to Trenton a year ago. She has gotten name tags for lifeguards to get to know their names better. She is also getting certified as a lifeguard.

Park Board Member John Hamilton noted Roland is working on her certification, so she can certify lifeguards herself in the future. He said the new pool manager wants to do a good job, and she was a good hire.

Crawford said he hoped Roland’s leadership will lead to stability.

Peterson commented that a curb near the front entrance at Moberly Park juts out into the street. The board discussed the matter, and members said painting the curb should be considered.

Crawford reported Trenton parks had been spared from a lot of vandalism, and the city was fortunate. Shockley noted there was some graffiti found the same weekend as vandalism at parks in Chillicothe.

Crawford encouraged the public to report any vandalism seen at parks. It was reiterated that donations can be made through Green Hills Rural Development for a reward fund for individuals who report vandalism.

The board voted last month to enact a policy to reward individuals who report information to the police that leads to the arrest or conviction of individuals who vandalize and/or steal from the Park Department.

The Park Board also voted last month to enact a policy involving security cameras being placed in various locations in the park system.

Shockley reported an idea is being worked on for cameras at Five Points as well as something to keep away birds. A sick tree is also to be cut down at Five Points.

Crawford gave an update on the Recreational Trail Grant applied for in February. Grants are being reviewed. He reported if the Park Department receives the grant, work may be done this fall on the walking trail, or it may not be done this year. If grant money is received, the parking area near the baseball field by the trail would be taken out at the same time work is done on the trail.

It was previously reported $26,000 would be allocated for the matching portion for the grant through the Missouri State Parks. The grant required at least a 20% match.

The grant would be used to repair or replace part of Trenton’s walking trail.

In February, Shockley estimated the top end of the project costing $80,000.

Hamilton reported work is expected to be done soon on leveling the concrete on the tennis courts at Eastside Park.

Shockley reported the Chillicothe Mudcats baseball team will play at the Burleigh Grimes Field June 15th at 7 o’clock. The Mudcats’ website shows the team will play the Saint Joseph Mustangs that night.

Green Hills Recreation Association games are scheduled every day in June. Shockley said the Park Department has prepared fields and painted outfield foul lines. Soccer will start June 4th, and the Park Department plans to lay out and paint lines on soccer fields June 2nd.

Shockley reported the Park Department has mowed parks recently when it was not raining. The department got both mowers back running last week.

The Park Department received two trees from Barnes Greenhouses, and they have been planted at Moberly Park.

The board entered into a closed session for personnel.