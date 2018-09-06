Trenton Park Board accepts playground equipment bid

The Trenton Park Board accepted a bid for one playground unit and approved the repair of pool floatables at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Miracle Recreation Equipment Company of Monett submitted two bids for a playground unit to replace one at Moberly Park. The equipment price for the item was $13,470.72, and the other was for $12,224. Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said the two bid structures looked almost identical, except the more expensive one would be built sturdier. He recommended the board accept the bid for the more sturdy structure.

The board agreed and accepted the bid for the playground unit costing about $13,500. Shuler said the cost of the new unit is close to the $12,000 budgeted. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reported the new playground equipment will basically match the big structure at Moberly Park.

Helmandollar also talked about the park department selling two playground units in bid form. The two structures include the one being replaced at Moberly Park as well as one at Gladys Grimes Park. The bids are due to the city hall by September 12th, and the winning bidder must remove the units within two weeks of the bids being accepted.

The board approved BoMar of Mount Dora, Florida to repair cracked lilypads in the floatable walkway at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center at a cost not to exceed $10,000. BoMar is the only company works on the floatables. Helmandollar reported repairs run about $800 per piece, and there are nine lilypads. The repairs would take about six to eight weeks for the repair work. Shuler noted the floatables were installed in 2003 and noted not much was budgeted for the pool this year.

Shuler informed the board it might want to look into replacing a device to control the pool temperature. One device stopped working and can no longer be repaired. The pool is now down to one device.

Bids on picnic tables were tabled although Helmandollar said picnic tables were not in the budget, and Shuler recommended waiting until March to revisit the matter.

Shuler reported mowing of the parks is back to being done each week. Newly planted trees were given 10 to 15 gallons of water each week until recently when it started raining more.

Pouring for the nine concrete tee pads and one picnic table pad for the disc golf course are complete. Shuler expressed appreciation to the street department for helping him haul 10 loads of black dirt to the tee pads.

The basketball court was cleaned and the spiral slide was also removed and will be installed at Gladys Grimes Park.

Paden McCullough completed painting the bathroom at Gladys Grimes Park for his Eagle Scout project. Doors have been ordered for each side and work on the bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes Field have also started. They have been gutted, and updates will begin soon.

Positive comments were received about the Bongo Jungle Climber recently installed at Eastside Park.

Park Board member Gary Schuett gave the facilities committee report and thanked the FFA students for watering trees planted on school grounds. He plans to hold back some of the trees to be planted in the tree plan due to size. Some of the trees also were under stress lately and died.