Trenton Municipal Utilities to continue flushing of water system east of railroad tracks

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities will continue the flushing of the water distribution system through the first part of May.

The entire area east of the railroad tracks will be flushed starting April 26th as a semi-annual water treatment process requirement.

There may be some discolored water during flushing hours, which are weekdays from 7 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. TMU Comptroller Rosetta Marsh recommends running water for a short time to make sure the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

Questions should be directed to the Trenton Water Treatment Plant at 359-3211.

16 total views, 16 views today

Related