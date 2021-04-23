Woman serving a 25-year sentence for murder at Chillicothe Correctional Center charged with assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center has been charged with felony violence to an employee of the Missouri Department of Corrections or to an inmate by an inmate.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Sansoucie is scheduled for an initial appearance in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on May 26th.

A probable cause affidavit from Department of Corrections Investigator Chuck Ness accuses Sansoucie of assaulting another inmate by throwing her to the floor and striking her using her right and left hands. The other inmate reportedly had injuries of bruising to the head, swelling of the face, and lacerations to both arms.

Sansoucie is currently serving a 25-year sentence with the Missouri Department of Corrections for second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

