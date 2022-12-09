Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:

5th grade

Li lian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank

Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump

6th grade

Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown

Tavyn Milazzo, son Heather Gabelman and Phillip Milazzo

7th grade

Keelyn (key-lin) Williams, daughter of Jennifer Jones

Travis Williams

Timothy Johnson, son Becky Pattison

8th grade

Elana Hamilton, daughter of Jacqueline & Daniel Hamilton

Kaygan Baker, son of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin

