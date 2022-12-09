Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

Local News December 9, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:

5th grade 

  • Lilian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank
  • Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump

6th grade 

  • Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown
  • Tavyn Milazzo, son Heather Gabelman and Phillip Milazzo

7th grade 

  • Keelyn (key-lin) Williams, daughter of Jennifer Jones
  • Travis Williams
  • Timothy Johnson, son Becky Pattison

8th grade

  • Elana Hamilton, daughter of Jacqueline & Daniel Hamilton
  • Kaygan Baker, son of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin
Post Views: 72
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.