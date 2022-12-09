Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:
5th grade
- Lilian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank
- Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump
6th grade
- Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown
- Tavyn Milazzo, son Heather Gabelman and Phillip Milazzo
7th grade
- Keelyn (key-lin) Williams, daughter of Jennifer Jones
- Travis Williams
- Timothy Johnson, son Becky Pattison
8th grade
- Elana Hamilton, daughter of Jacqueline & Daniel Hamilton
- Kaygan Baker, son of Kaci & Kaleb Moulin