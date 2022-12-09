Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, December 12th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving a conditional use permit, a sales tax, and contracts. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on December 12th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to Jason Lassiter, doing business as L and J Industry, LLC, in care of Blaine Barnett, doing business as 365, LLC. The permit would allow for a 10 by 20-foot Class C Type 3 sign to be put on property at 1852 East Ninth Street.

Another ordinance would impose a sales tax at a rate of three percent on tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold within the city in accordance with the Missouri Constitution. The tax would be subject to the approval of voters of the city at the General Municipal Election on April 4th.

Two other ordinances would approve contracts with Norris Quarries LLC for the purchase of rock aggregate and sand.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting on December 12th include a sand hauling bid and a tourism grant update.

The Trenton Administrative Committee will discuss the dangerous dog ordinance next week.

The committee will meet at the Trenton City Hall on December 12th at 6 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

