Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater has confirmed the death of a Trenton man who attempted to take his own life outside of the Trenton city limits on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Slater says Tim Demsich was transported from the Charlie Dye Bridge to a Kansas City hospital before he died later in the day. Authorities report that no further information will be released.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the investigation.