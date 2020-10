Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man at the Probation and Parole Office on October 28th on a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports bond is $2,500 cash only for 41-year-old Gregory Dee Baecht, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on November 10th.

Court documents accuse Baecht of violating the terms and conditions of an order of protection by entering a residence at 202 West 22nd Street.

