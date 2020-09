Trenton High School Homecoming attendants have been announced.

Senior attendants are Quincy Griffin, Canyon VonBury, Payden McCullough, Jessa Shipley, Emily Owen, and Carly Spencer. Others are juniors Harley Hall and Connor Crawford, sophomores Eliana Cowling and Coleman Griffin, and freshmen Kate Clark and Gabe Novak.

The THS Homecoming game is scheduled against Milan on September 25th.

