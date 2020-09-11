MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 14, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through spring 2021. The contractor plans CLOSE southbound I-29, just north of Hopkins Creek (near mile marker 59), beginning Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept 15 at 6 a.m. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route DD – Permit work from U.S. Route 59 to County Road 361, Sept. 14 – 30

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for further evaluation of a completed bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Sept. 14 – 18

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Sept. 14 – 18

Route F – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route B, Sept. 14 – 18

Buchanan County

I-29 – Resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early September. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Route E – Striping from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116, Sept. 14 – 18

Route H – Striping from Route 371 to U.S. Route 169, Sept. 14 – 18

U.S. Route 36 – Ramp CLOSED westbound for crash barrel maintenance to southbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway), Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route V – Drainage work from Route JJ to Route 116, Sept. 14 – 18

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Chariton County

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 24 to the Howard County line, Sept. 14 – 16. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-September

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Snapp Road to Allen Road, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Salt Lick Avenue, Sept 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – Culvert replacement from Route H to U.S. Route 24, Sept. 16

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through early October

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from the Thompson Creek Bridge to 4th Street in Trenton (Grundy County), Sept 17 – 28

Route K – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Hope Avenue to Grate Avenue, Sept. 16, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Sept. 14 – 15

U.S. Route 69 – Culvert replacement 0.5 miles south of Route 6, Sept. 17

Route 6 – Drainage work at 140th Street, Sept. 18

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch River, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Glenwood Drive to Fairmont Drive, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route FF – Pothole patching, Sept. 14 – 17

Route U – Pothole patching, Sept. 15 – 18

Route AF – Drainage work at Route B, Sept. 17

Route J – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 18

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through mid-September. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Guardrail work for a resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through early October

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from 4th Street in Trenton to the Thompson Creek Bridge (Daviess County), Sept 17 – 28

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Route F – Pothole patching from Route EE to West 130th Avenue, Sept. 14

Route J – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 18

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through early October.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E through Sept. 14 and Kimsey Creek through late September. The contractor plans to CLOSE southbound I-29 just north of Exit 75 (Oregon) on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., in order to pour the new bridge deck. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. This bridge is included in Gov. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110th Street to Route 246, Sept. 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – Drainage work at Hawk Road, Sept. 14 – 15

Route V – Drainage work at Fortune Road, Sept. 16

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

