Member of TMS softball team now tests positive for COVID-19

The Trenton R-9 School District has been notified a member of the Trenton Middle School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19. MSHSAA regulations say it is necessary for the entire player roster and coaching staff to be quarantined from the point of last contact with the positive case.

Athletic Director John Cowling says the Grundy County Health Department and school district will conduct a close contact investigation. Any students or adults determined to be close contacts will be notified by the health department or school district.

Middle school softball parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact a doctor if they begin to have symptoms.

TMS will contact schools on the team’s schedule between now and the players’ return date of September 21st to attempt to reschedule the games.

