Trenton city sales taxes continue to increase during May 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton city sales tax receipts for May are up compared to May of 2020.

The increases include general purposes by more than $9,600, capital projects over $4,800, and parks by $5,500.

Receipts from the sales tax for fire department needs are up nearly $2,800 this month compared to May 2020. Income from the transportation sales tax is up more than $4,100, compared to May 2020.

In dollar figures, Trenton city tax revenue for May 2021 in general purposes was nearly $52,000, capital projects nearly $26,000, parks more than $23,00, transportation nearly $18,000, and fire department needs nearly $12,000.

Income from the Trenton city sales tax for transportation started coming in November of 2017. Since then, the tax has produced over $921,000. The tax initially is to be used for the city’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton. The tax is to be collected for ten years.

Related