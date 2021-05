Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested early Sunday in Clay County.

Forty-three-year-old Jared Vanhorn and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the posted speed limit, and lane and window tinting violations.

Vanhorn was taken to the Clay County Jail.

