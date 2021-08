Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance that would amend the city code involving court costs and filing fees regarding municipal court.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on August 9, 2021, at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at this link.

Other items on the agenda include portable restrooms and increasing the base electric rate $4 per month. A closed session is also planned for discussion of personnel.

Related