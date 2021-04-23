Trenton City Council meeting agenda for April 26 to include relocating power and sewer lines as well as hangar project at airport

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and City Council will meet next week.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss several properties at the Trenton City Hall on April 26th at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88439856846. Of the properties to be discussed, three are listed under the declaration of a nuisance, and one is listed under findings of fact.

The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance at the city hall at 7 pm on April 26 that would approve an agreement between the City of Trenton and TMU. The agreement would be to relocate overhead power lines to underground and relocate sewer lines as part of the pave taxi lanes and grade t-hangar site project at the Trenton Municipal Airport between the city and the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration. The meeting will also be on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86427320015.

Other items on the agenda include discussion with Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association for a memorial bench downtown in honor of businessman Elvin Noel and 2020-2021 budget adjustments, the street department skid steer and milling head, and council training with Tara Walker. A closed session is also planned for the April 26 Trenton City Council meeting to discuss legal, real estate, and personnel.

