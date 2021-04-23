NCMC’s Madison Eller selected for MCCA’s Student Leadership Award

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Madison Eller, a teacher education student from North Central Missouri College from Chillicothe, MO, has been selected as NCMC’s representation for the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) 2021 Student Leadership Award.

Madison is involved in SMSTA, was a Student Ambassador, and a tutor at the Tutoring Center. After completing her courses at NCMC, Madison will attend Northwest Missouri State University to pursue her bachelor’s in teaching degree to teach secondary science.

Madison is kind, caring, and responsible,” said Teacher Education Instructor Cassie Cordray. “She represents herself well inside and outside of the classroom. She will be a huge asset to the field of education and is an outstanding representation of what it is to be a student leader.”

Annually, each community college in Missouri is invited to identify a student to receive the Student Leadership Award. The award is presented to an exceptional student leader from each of Missouri’s community colleges. Recipients must be enrolled in good standing, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and exhibited outstanding leadership qualities through contributions to the college during the previous academic year.

Madison was recognized for her accomplishment at the annual MCCA Student Leadership recognition held virtually this year on April 21.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

52 total views, 52 views today

Related