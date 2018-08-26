Trenton Chamber of Commerce accepting vendor applications for Missouri Day Festival

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications for the Missouri Day Festival.

The festival will be held around the Trenton Rock Barn the weekend of October 19th through 21st. Chamber President Debbie Carman says space is still available in the Pavilion and Flea Market area, however, the Rock Barn and the Courtyard are filled.

The Chamber has a rule that there can only be three booths selling the same item.

Hours for the festival are Friday from noon to 8 o’clock, Saturday from 9 to 8 o’clock, and Sunday from 10 to 3 o’clock with a recommendation that vendors be open all three days.

Vendor applications and other information can be found on the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website then clicking on the “Missouri Day Festival tab” on the menu near the top of the page. Vendors may also obtain an application at the chamber office, and applications with payment may be dropped by the Chamber office or mailed to Trenton Chamber of Commerce, 617 Main St, Trenton, MO 64683.

