Four injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports four individuals sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident 10 miles south of Cameron Friday night caused by a driver falling asleep.

A sports utility vehicle driven by thirty-two-year-old Jeremiah Gibson of Gallatin followed a van driven by 63-year-old Daniel Wallace of Joplin on northbound Interstate 35 when Gibson reportedly fell asleep causing the SUV to strike the rear of the van. The van came to a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder. The SUV struck the guardrail before coming to rest off the east side of the road in the grass on its wheels.

Gibson and his wife, 34-year-old Shalena Gibson of Gallatin, were both transported to the Liberty Hospital by ambulance. The two passengers in the van, 67-year-old Roger Littlefield of Oronogo and 41-year-old Cherie Riley of Carl Junction, were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol listed all of their injuries as minor, except for Shalena Gibson’s, which were listed as moderate. The Patrol reported Wallace did not sustain any injuries.

The Gibsons did not wear seatbelts at the time of the accident, while the occupants of the van did.

Like this: Like Loading...