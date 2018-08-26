Princeton man injured in rollover crash south of Lucerne

A Princeton resident was hurt Saturday afternoon when the sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned on a lettered road south of Lucerne.

Twenty-year-old Steven Langille Junior was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles south of Lucerne on Route KK when the northbound SUV went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and came to rest on its top demolishing the vehicle.

Langille was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

