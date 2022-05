Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District has announced the Board of Education released Superintendent Mike Stegman from his contract, effective May 18th.

A special closed session board meeting was held on May 13 and no other information has yet been released on the matter.

Stegman started as superintendent for Trenton R-9 on July 1st, 2019. Before that, he was superintendent of the Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 School District in Kansas.