Chillicothe and Milan schools to hold graduation on May 15th

Area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 15th.

Thirty-seven students will graduate from Milan C-2 in the new high school gym at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. High School Science Teacher Jeri Ann Herington will speak. Milan’s valedictorian is Ashley Bahena. The salutatorian is Kassie Johnson.

Chillicothe High School has 134 students receiving diplomas. One hundred twenty-nine students will walk at the commencement ceremony in the high school gym at 3 o’clock. Seniors Kadence Shipers and Leah Lourenco were selected as the speakers. There are four valedictorians for Chillicothe, and they were not announced before the ceremony.