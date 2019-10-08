Trenton Board of Adjustments, Planning and Zoning Commission approve requests

The Trenton Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission approved requests at public hearings on Monday night.

Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the Board of Adjustments approved River of Life United Pentecostal Church’s request for a 20 and a half square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 12 feet for a type 2 sign to be constructed at 1900 Hillcrest Drive. Maberry says the new sign will be bigger than the existing sign and is to replace the existing sign, the matter will not go on to the city council for further approval.

The Planning and Zoning Commission passed Rae Jeanne Johnson Sterler’s request for a minor subdivision at 1803 Hunter Road. It will not go on to the city council.

Other requests passed by the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night include two from the City of Trenton. They were to change R-2 and R-3 zones from not permitted to conditional use for bed and breakfast establishments and to change private and commercial use of towers and antennas in the Table of Permissible Uses in Title 4 of Trenton City Code.

Maberry reports those requests will go on to the city council for further approval. The Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to the next meeting a request from the City of Trenton to review an ordinance section regarding trailers and cabins in Article 10 in General Provision of Trenton City Code.

