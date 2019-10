The Mercer County Extension office will host an open house on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 o’clock. The office was moved to its new location inside, the new Mercer County Fair Building at 505 South Steward Street in Princeton.

Hot dogs and chips will be served during the open house.

Members of the public are invited to see the new office and learn about programs that MU Extension offers in nutrition, health, business, community, agriculture, environment, youth, family, and 4-H.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares