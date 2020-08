The Trenton Board of Adjustment approved a request the night of Monday, August 3rd regarding a variance to allow for the construction of a 30 by 40-foot building on the property at 402 Linn Street. Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry says the request from Zach Scott will not go on to the city council.

The request involved a 480 square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 720 square feet to allow for the construction of the building.

