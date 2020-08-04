Trenton Quarterback Club to hold player auction

The Trenton Quarterback Club will hold a player auction and fundraiser to help purchase new jerseys and football helmets. A meal will be served, and bidding will take place for two football players for a four-hour shift of work.

Social hour will begin at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton the evening of August 15th at 5:30. Smoke Iguana BBQ and Sauce Company will provide an eat and pay what you want pulled pork dinner with sides from 6 to 7 o’clock. Auctioneer Scott Roy will take bids for Trenton football players at 7 o’clock.

