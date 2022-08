Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents will be able to meet members of the Trenton Police Department during Coffee with A Cop next week.

The program will be at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 1846 East Ninth Street in Trenton on August 17th from 8 to 10 a.m.

Community members may ask questions about the police department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.