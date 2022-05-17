Three injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center following an accident early Monday evening four miles north of Chillicothe.

The two vehicles were northbound on Highway 65 when a sports utility vehicle turned onto LIV Road 214 and attempted to make a U-turn, traveling into the path and striking the passenger side of a second vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle, also an SUV, to skid and leave the road, strike a signpost, and overturn.

Taken to the hospital were both drivers 48-year-old Brent Murphy of Chillicothe and 19-year-old Addison Wilson of Dawn. Both received minor injuries. A passenger with Murphy, 34-year-old Anthony Kohl of Chillicothe, received moderate injuries and also was taken to the hospital. A passenger in the Wilson SUV, 19-year-old Donald McCracken of Chillicothe refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

The accident resulted in the Murphy SUV being demolished while the Wilson vehicle had minor damage. All occupants were using seat belts.