The driver of a pickup received minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving traveled off a rural DeKalb County road early Monday evening and overturned onto its passenger side, striking a fence.

Sixty-five-year-old Carl Uthe of Altamont was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph.

The truck was demolished when the accident occurred on Dallas Road, three miles north of Weatherby. He was using a seat belt.