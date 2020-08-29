Teen driver sent to hospital after crashing south of Kirksville

The Highway Patrol reports a Florissant resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned 15 miles south of Kirksville.

The crash happened on Friday, August 28th after the driver swerved to miss a hole in the roadway. The SUV traveled west on Highway 11 before it ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Klotz went to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The vehicle was totaled, however, Klotz did wear a seat belt.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.

