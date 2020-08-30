Shelbina man accused of DWI after crashing on Highway 6

A northeast Missouri resident was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving traveled off Highway 6 and overturned east of Milan.

Twenty-year-old Drake Oxendale of Shelbina was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday approximately five miles east of Milan on Highway 6 when the eastbound pickup went off the right side of the road, hit a field entrance, became airborne, and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The pickup was demolished, however, Oxendale was wearing a seat belt.

He was later arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated, as well as, being a minor in possession of alcohol.

